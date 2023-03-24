Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.60. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 133,831 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hallador Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

