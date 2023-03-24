Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.60. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 133,831 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.74.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
