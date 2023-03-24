FY2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

