Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.