Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $274.28 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

