First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,290.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after buying an additional 1,013,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.