First Hawaiian Bank Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $278.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

