First Hawaiian Bank Has $682,000 Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Shares of GTLS opened at $115.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.