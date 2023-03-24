First Hawaiian Bank Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

