Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Envestnet Stock Performance
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.
Institutional Trading of Envestnet
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.