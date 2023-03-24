Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

