Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $7.93. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 9,420 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
