Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 180.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $157.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average of $151.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

