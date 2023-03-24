Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $391.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

