Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $907,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE ELV opened at $446.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

