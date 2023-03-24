Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.89.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

