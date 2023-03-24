Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $388.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile



KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

