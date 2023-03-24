Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.06. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

