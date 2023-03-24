Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

