Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,191.55 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.43.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

