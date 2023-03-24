Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.