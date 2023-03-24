Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

