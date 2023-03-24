Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $777,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after buying an additional 159,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $425.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

