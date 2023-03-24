Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

