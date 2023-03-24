Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:CFR opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

