CTS (NYSE:CTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.68

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.68 and traded as high as $46.47. CTS shares last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 191,514 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 516.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.