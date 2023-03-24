CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

