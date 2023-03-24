Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.28. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 139,177 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $355.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.
Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.
