Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.28. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 139,177 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $355.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.