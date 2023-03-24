Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.42. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,675,039 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.