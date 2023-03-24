Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.42. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,675,039 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)
