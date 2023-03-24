Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,363.94%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

