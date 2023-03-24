Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.97

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.97 and traded as high as $45.03. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 124,168 shares changing hands.

FUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

