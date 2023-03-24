Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.10

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $33.36. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 32,349 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 64.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

