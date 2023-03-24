Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $18.00. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 148,732 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
