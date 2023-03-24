Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $18.00. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 148,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

