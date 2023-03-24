Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.03

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.03 and traded as high as $17.07. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 81,375 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $604.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
