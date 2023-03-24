Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.59. Athersys shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 428,151 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.