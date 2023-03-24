Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.59. Athersys shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 428,151 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Athersys Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
Featured Stories
