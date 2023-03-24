Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $3.00. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 662,414 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

