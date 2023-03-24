Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $3.00. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 662,414 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.