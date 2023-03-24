Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.90.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after buying an additional 166,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

About Antero Resources

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.