Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $297.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

