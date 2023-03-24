Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 179,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -368.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

