Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40. Alarm.com has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

