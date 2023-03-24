Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,840.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Adyen Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

