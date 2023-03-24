Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 121 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $263.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

