Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

