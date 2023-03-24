Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

LIN stock opened at $341.33 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

