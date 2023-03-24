Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Profile



Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

See Also

