15,859 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.