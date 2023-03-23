Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 295,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

WY opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

