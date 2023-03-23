Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,575,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WAB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Insider Activity

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

