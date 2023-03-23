Veronica H. Foley Sells 6,778 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$67.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$924.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of C$61.79 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.95.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.6836735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Precision Drilling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.90.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

