UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 73,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.4 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

