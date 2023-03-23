TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of TransUnion worth $65,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.