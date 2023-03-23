State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.75 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

